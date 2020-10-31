By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

"Dear Mr. President,

Dear Brother.

I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and destruction as a result of a strong earthquake that hit Izmir.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey, wish the injured recovery, and reaffirm our readiness to provide all possible assistance in elimination of consequences of the earthquake as soon as possible.

May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!" the letter said.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz