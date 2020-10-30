By Trend

The chauvinistic acts of terrorism committed by Armenia against innocent civilian population and children of Azerbaijan; violations of International Humanitarian Law executed by Armenian Armed Forces and recruitment of underage minors into the Armed Forces of Armenia, must be openly condemned, Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He said that international organizations should have immediately repudiated the threat that is coming from Yerevan’s fascist leadership.

“Armenian terrorism must be stopped before it is too late; the cruelty of Nikol Pashinyan has reached up to a point that he has even refused to accept the dead bodies of Armenian soldiers via intermediation of third countries. International media agencies must also denounce the political support and logistical cooperation that Armenia is receiving from various countries,” he said.

These complicit criminal acts and underhand tactics must be stopped, and denounced publicly, said Tase.

“Europe is in dire and desperate need to contain the Armenian threat and must be very careful,” he said.

He also noted that Armenian regime is not interested to conduct a framework of dialogue at the bilateral or multilateral setting, with Azerbaijan.

“The Government of Azerbaijan has every right to defend its sovereign territory and preserve regional security in the region. It is a gross strategic mistake of European Union institutions for not taking serious actions to condemn and hold accountable the fascist leadership of Armenia. Armenian belligerence is a clear and present threat to the entire European continent,” Tase added.

