By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on October 31. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +14-18 °C at night, +19-22 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, +15-17 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 763 mm Hg to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the morning.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-14 °C at night, +21-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-1 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

Weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on October 31, which is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

