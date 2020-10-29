By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on October 30. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +19-22 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions, It will be foggy in the morning and at night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-13 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-7 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

Mild wind and humid weather on October 30 may be unfavorable for weather sensitive people.

---

