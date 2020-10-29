By Trend

Azerbaijani MPs will observe the parliamentary elections in Georgia, Trend reports.

The delegation includes members of the Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations Azerbaijan-Georgia Arzu Nagiyev, Mazahir Efendiyev, Amina Agazade, members of the PA GUAM Elnur Allahverdiyev, Fatma Yildirim, Nasib Makhmaliyev.

The delegation is led by MP Arzu Nagiyev.

The parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 31.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz