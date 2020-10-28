President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condonlences to families of Azerbaijani civilians killed in Armenian missile attack on Barda today.

21 civilians were killed and 70 others were injured as Armenian forces fired forbidden cluster bombs in Barda's residential areas on October 28.

"I pray to God to rest the souls of those killed as a result of Armenian armed forces' missile attacks on Barda, offer my condolences to their families, and wish the injured recovery. The blood of Barda residents will not remain unavenged and the aggressors will be given a decent rebuff on the battlefied," Aliyev wrote in a twitter post.

Five more civiians were killed in the attack on Barda on October 27. Azerbaijan's civilian death toll in Armenian attacks since September 27 has reached 91.

