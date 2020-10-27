By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits foggy weather on October 28. Drizzle is in some places Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +12-15 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported

In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless during the daytime in some regions. However, rain is expected in the regions in the morning and at night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-14 C at night, +19-24 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will +5-9 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime.

On October 28, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

