By Trend

Turkey is always next to Azerbaijan on the international arena, Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop said.

Shentop made the statement during his speech at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament, Trend reports on Oct.20.

He stressed that the world community turns a blind eye to the terror that Armenia is committing against the Azerbaijani people, civilians.

Shentop noted that some states, international organizations began to make unfair attacks on Azerbaijan, which is doing its just cause.

The chairman also pointed out that Turkey will fight in the international arena against unjust attacks on Azerbaijan.

“We believe that the valiant Azerbaijani army will liberate all the occupied territories and the tricolor Azerbaijani flag will fly in Karabakh. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz