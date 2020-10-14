By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is convinced that the political settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible, Trend reports referring to TASS news agency.

Lavrov said that he discussed the situation related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the Azerbaijani foreign minister on October 14.

“Russian military observers can be included in the mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the Russian foreign minister added.

“The Russian Federation does not agree with Turkey's position related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the possibility of a military solution,” Lavrov said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz