Russia considers it extremely important to fulfill the Nagorno Karabakh-related agreements by the conflict parties so that later they completely abandon hostilities and pass to diplomatic means of settlement, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"We highly appreciate the understanding that was agreed upon, the decision on the humanitarian pause, which was reached as a result of contacts [between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia]," Peskov said.

He stressed that Moscow is very closely watching the situation.

"We believe that the implementation of the agreements reached is extremely important to fully abandon hostilities and pass to political and diplomatic means of resolving the conflict in the future," the spokesperson noted.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

