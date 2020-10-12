By Trend

Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and non-military areasis a military crime, Former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told, Trend.

He added that Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities contradict international norms.

So, international organizations and human rights institutions must condemn Armenia's crimes, he said.

"The UN Security Council must be active in this, and not allow the war to be directed at residential settlements and non-military facilities," he said.

The former ambassador emphasized that one of the main conditions for the durable ceasefire is the end of the Armenian occupation.

"As part of its territory is under occupation, it is the legal right of Azerbaijan to take necessary steps to liberate its territories from occupation,” he noted.

Pakayin expressed hope that the occupied territories of Azerbiajan are liberated and the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be resolved through discussions.

