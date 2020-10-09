By Trend

The Azerbaijani Trend News Agency continues to constantly inform the international community about the ongoing clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu, during his speech on the well-known Lebanese Al-Mayadin TV channel, said that the Azerbaijani army is fighting only on its own land.

“Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan doesn’t target the civilian population. Azerbaijan is strongly determined to liberate its lands!" Hafizoglu said.

---

