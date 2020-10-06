By Trend

The armed forces of Armenia grossly violate the principles and norms of international law, subjecting civilians of Azerbaijan to gunfire, Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor at Sokhumi State University (Georgia) told Trend.

In his words, Armenia does not comply with the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and additional protocols to them.

“We must be able to distinguish between the armed forces and the civilian population. Killing women, children, the elderly is terrorism,” the expert says.

Kavtaradze expresses deep regret over the shelling of Azerbaijani cities by the Armenian armed forces and strongly condemns these actions of the Armenians.

"The intervention of international organizations is necessary. In the 21st century, it is simply unthinkable to bomb civilians in Azerbaijani cities. Apparently, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has deteriorated so much for the Armenian side, so they out of despair go beyond the framework of international law and start shooting at civilians," the expert notes.

The expert stressed that he is in solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and morally supports Azerbaijan.

"I wish success to the Azerbaijani people in liberating their territories from the aggressor and I hope that soon I will be able to visit the Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh," he stressed.

On the morning of October 4, the Armenian Armed Forces subjected the city of Ganja to rocket fire. On the same day, the Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on the industrial city of Mingachevir. In addition, two medium-range missiles were fired at the Khizi and Absheron regions.

