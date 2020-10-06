By Trend

Through its attacks on Azerbaijani infrastructure and civilian population, an increasingly desperate Armenia seems to want to invite Azerbaijani retaliation in order to widen the conflict and thus invite outside intervention, such as Russia, Thomas Goltz, journalist, professor at the University of Montana (US), Honorary Doctor of ADA University, told Trend.

Goltz expressed hope that Azerbaijan does not take that 'bait' and continues its steady progress exclusively inside Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding districts occupied by Armenia.

Canadian journalist Michael Geller told Trend that all reasonable people will agree with Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister who is quoted as saying “Opening fire on the territory of Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia is clearly provocative and expands the zone of hostilities.”

“I am sorry that Britain, France and the US have not been again calling for a cease-fire. Hopefully this will be happening soon,” he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

