The killing of civilians is a long tradition in Armenia, Guram Markhulia, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" told Trend.

According to the expert, Armenia, violating all norms of international law, began bombing the industrial city of Azerbaijan Mingachevir, as well as Ganja, the second largest and one of the most ancient cities in the country.

"The armed forces of Armenia grossly violate the principles and norms of international law, the provisions of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and additional protocols to them. They do not see the difference between the front and the rear, do not distinguish between civilians and soldiers, kill women, children, and the elderly. This is terrorism, cruelty. and inhumanity, a crime that does not fit into the laws of war," the expert said.

According to him, even in ancient times, the war had its own laws, medical assistance was provided to the wounded during hostilities, ancient tribes warned each other in advance about the beginning of hostilities. But in the 21st century, Armenia unceremoniously bombed peaceful Azerbaijani cities.

"The main reason is that the government of Armenia still remains unpunished. Impunity has made Armenia even more unbridled, encourages to commit horrible crimes against humanity," the expert said.

As Markhulia noted, the Armenians suffer defeats on the battlefield and, retreating, committing monstrous deeds - they shell the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

“The main question now is how the international community, the UN and other international organizations will react to this. If they remain silent, the leadership of Azerbaijan will be forced to take adequate steps, and it has the right to do so,” Markhulia said.

According to the expert, in the Georgian region of Javakheti, Armenians are registered as "volunteers" to fight in Karabakh. However, these terrorists are actually not allowed through the Georgian-Armenian border. In addition, Georgia also prohibits sending to Karabakh "humanitarian aid collected at the initiative of the youth of Javakheti."

"Of course, Georgia supports Azerbaijan. Yes, both Armenia and Azerbaijan are Georgia's neighbors. But the Georgian society is entirely on the side of the Azerbaijani state," the export noted.

On the morning of October 4, the Armenian Armed Forces subjected the city of Ganja to rocket fire. On the same day, the Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on the industrial city of Mingachevir. In addition, two medium-range missiles were fired at the Khizi and Absheron regions.

