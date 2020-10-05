By Trend

The decision of the military-political leadership of Armenia to fire at Azerbaijan’s Shamkir, Ganja, Mingechevir cities and Absheron region with ‘Iskandar’ and ‘Tochka-U’ ballistic missiles resembles the acts of Hitler before his death - the launch of FAU-1 and FAU-2 missiles at peaceful cities in the UK, Director of the Baku Network Expert Council, Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov said, Trend reports.

“The actions and statements of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, have a lot in common with the Nazis in Germany. This is the failure of the "miatzum" - "Anschluss" policy, the annexation of the occupied territories of Karabakh, the ideology this is rabid racism is inherent in the Armenian ruling circles. It is enough to cite one fact - Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan ordered to send additional military units to the war in Karabakh. He called the Azerbaijanis "the remnants of a nomadic cave tribe without a homeland," Alasgarov added.

“Despite the fact that Armenia owes a lot to Azerbaijan - their culture, literature, music, cuisine, and much more. If Azerbaijanis are "the remnants of a nomadic cave tribe without a homeland," then who are the Armenians who endlessly and shamelessly steal our cultural heritage? The words of Gasparyan, the compatriot of Pashinyan, reflect the worldview and hatred of neighbors that exist in Yerevan - the most important thing that makes the leaders of today's Armenia in common with Hitler, Goebbels, and their entourage. Like Nazi Germany, Yerevan covers up the crimes of its occupying army on the territory of Azerbaijan with false statements about the "right to self-determination", which means exclusively the interests of the "Armenia",” the director said.

“Armenia lives according to the basic foundations and laws of a fascist state, which is built on the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis, persecution of national and religious minorities, great-power ambitions, aggressive opposition to all neighbors, as well as open disregard for international law and the principles of humanism. The shelling of ‘Iskandar’ and ‘Tochka-U’ ballistic missiles on the cities of Shamkir, Ganja, Mingechevir, as well as the Absheron region, reminds of Hitler's acts before his death, this is the agony of the fascist regime. Thehateful anger against Azerbaijan, which sooner or later will lead to the death of its ideologists in the Yerevan lair,” said Alasgarov.

“The world should know that Azerbaijan is waging the Patriotic War in Karabakh against Armenian fascism. Karabakh is our Motherland and we will return there!” noted the director.

