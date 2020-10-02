By Trend

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, gave interviews to Al Arabiya TV channel as well as to Walla! news portal about the latest military provocations of Armenia, Trend reports.

Details can be found at the following links :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0rXZ5OPFxs

https://news.walla.co.il/item/3389635

Details can be found at the following links

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz