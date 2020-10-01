By Trend

The Azerbaijani army has launched a counter-offensive in response to the provocation of the Armenian side, and fierce battles are going on at the front, well-known Turkish military expert Abdullah Agha told Trend.

“The Azerbaijani army deals a heavy blow to the positions of the Armenian armed forces, including in the depths of their location. Currently, the Azerbaijani army has a greater advantage over the units of the Armenian armed forces,” Agha said.

“It’s necessary to look at this war realistically. People are dying, and in this fight, the main goal of the Azerbaijani army is to win with the least losses. Azerbaijan wants to liberate its occupied lands, and, crushing the Armenian army, is confidently moving towards its target,” stressed the Turkish expert.

“One of the main goals is to prevent external interference. That is, it must not be allowed that calls for new peace talks, discussions at the negotiating table, resumption of the ceasefire regime weaken the fighting spirit and determination of the Azerbaijani army. Azerbaijan seeks to liberate and will liberate its lands from occupation,” noted the military expert.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

