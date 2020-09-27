The Armenian armed forces committed large-scale military provocations on the frontline today, Azerbaijani President and Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard this morning.

"Armenian armed forces fired on our settlements, as well as our military positions, from several directions this morning, using various types of weaponry, including heavy artillery," the president said. "As a result of the enemy fire, there are casualties among the civilian population and our servicemen. Some people have been wounded."

"The Azerbaijani Army is currently firing on Armenia's military positions, and as a result of these strikes, many units of the enemy's military equipment have been destroyed. This is another manifestation of Armenian fascism."

The president further said that Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not conceal that. "Their military-political leadership tried to threaten Azerbaijan with a new occupation, a new policy of occupation for new territories – this is the policy of Armenia’s military-political leadership today,”

“Another reason is to distract the population from the very serious social and economic problems in Armenia and portray Azerbaijan as an enemy. Yet another reason is that Armenia is doing everything possible to disrupt the negotiations, and I can say that it has succeeded in doing that. It is as a result of Armenia's hypocritical, unconstructive and false policy that the negotiations have actually stopped and this provocation is aimed at these goals," Aliyev said.

The president also said that Azerbaijan has no military targets in Armenia.

“Armenia's military provocations against Azerbaijan have become regular of late. In July, our servicemen and a civilian were killed as a result of artillery fire in the direction of Tovuz on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. It is no secret that the first fire, including artillery fire, was opened by Armenia, and the first victims were Azerbaijani servicemen. Azerbaijan gave a fitting rebuff to the enemy and they could not move an inch forward. The enemy was stopped and the territorial integrity of our country was protected. As a result of the crushing blows, the Armenian side was forced to accept a bitter defeat. I have said this and I want to say again that if we had wanted, we could have conducted military battles on the territory of Armenia. However, we do not have military targets in Armenia, and this being the case, a ceasefire was introduced a few days later.”

The president stressed that Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not conceal that.

"Their military-political leadership tried to threaten Azerbaijan with a new occupation, a new policy of occupation for new territories – this is the policy of Armenia’s military-political leadership today,” the president said.

“Another reason is to distract the population from the very serious social and economic problems in Armenia and portray Azerbaijan as an enemy," the president said. "Yet another reason is that Armenia is doing everything possible to disrupt the negotiations, and I can say that it has succeeded in doing that. It is as a result of Armenia's hypocritical, unconstructive and false policy that the negotiations have actually stopped and this provocation is aimed at these goals.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz