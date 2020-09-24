By Akbar Mammadov

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has said that his country unequivocally supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The minister made the remark at a briefing after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on September 24.

Zalkaliani also said that Azerbaijan's support for Georgia's position at the UN General Assembly is extremely important, noting that “Georgia highly appreciates this support.”

In the meantime, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart that the two countries face similar security threats and there is a similar approach to combating these threats, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Bayramov also said that unresolved conflicts pose a serious threat to security in region.

It was stressed during the meeting that respecting the norms and principles of international law must be respected, in particular strictly following the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders is necessary.

Furthermore, Bayramov briefed his Georgian counterpart on the latest military provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. The importance of resolving the conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders was stressed.

Infrastructure projects

Touching upon the cooperation on energy and transport infrastructure, the sides also stressed that prospects for the full commissioning and expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa oil pipelines, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, along with the two countries, contributes to the socio-economic development of the wide region.

In addition, it was noted that there is great potential to further develop relations in the economic and trade sector and the importance of the full use of this potential.

At the meeting, the ministers also said that a high level of coordination and cooperation between the two countries was maintained during the pandemic and unimpeded flow of traffic was ensured.

Furthermore, the sides discussed cooperation in many areas on the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, energy, transport, tourism, humanitarian and other fields.

It should be noted that during his one-day visit to Georgia, Bayramov will meet with President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Georgie Gakharia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Deputy Speaker Kakhaber Kuchava and parliamentary delegation.

