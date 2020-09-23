By Trend

Tolerant attitude towards different countries and different ethnic groups is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan, Vice-Mayor of Israeli Migdal haEmek city Sergey Oklander told Trend on Sept. 22.

Oklander said that thanks to his work with repatriates, he is well acquainted with immigrants from Azerbaijan, whose big community has always shared their warm memories about close, well-developed interethnic and interreligious relations.

“Azerbaijan is an example of tolerance,” vice-mayor added.

“The fact that people who have grown up in the new generation have been fluent in Russian over the past 30 years testifies that a tolerant attitude towards different countries and different ethnic groups is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan," Oklander said.

He stressed that the atmosphere created in Azerbaijan in terms of tolerance, where no one is interested in the ethnic origin of others, is evident.

While commenting on the escalation of military tension in the region, the vice-mayor called the situation incomprehensible.

"This is out of the question in the modern world,” Oklander said. “We, like no one else, feel, know, support, understand the situation. I am sure that politicians and the military will be strong and understand that two peoples must live peacefully, treat each other with respect and this will advance their interests in all spheres in the future.”

