Azerbaijani citizens will be able to visit Turkey using identity cards, as well as Turkish citizens will be able to come to Azerbaijan using identity cards, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, Khalaf Khalafov said, Trend reports on Sept. 16.

The Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister added that the necessary steps are being taken to abolish the visa regime and for the convenient movement of citizens between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“It is necessary to take appropriate measures for this purpose,” Khalafov said. “This issue was raised during the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov to Turkey, and the issue was taken into consideration.”

