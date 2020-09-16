By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s population has increased by 33,514 or 0,3 percent since the beginning of 2020 and reached 10,100,622 as of August 1, the country's State Statistics Committee has reported.

Some 52,8 percent of people are urban residents, while 47,2 percent live in rural areas. Nearly 49,9 percent of them are men and 50,1 percent-women.

At present, there are 1,002 women per 1,000 men in Azerbaijan. The number of population per square kilometer has been 117 people.

The ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born on April 6, 2019. The weight of the girl, born in the family of Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova was 3.6 kilograms, while her height-52 centimeters. The child was born completely healthy.

It should be noted that MDS business journal named Azerbaijan the country with the highest percentage of people aged 25 to 29 in Europe last year. Some 9,4 percent of the population comprise the millennial generation.

