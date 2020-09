Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has inagurated new projects in Amirjan settlement in Baku's Surakhani district, Azertag reported on September 14.

President attended the opening of a new building of secondary school No. 154 named after national hero Albert Aganurov.

Later, President attended the opening of new park named after Murtuza Mukhtarov in the same district.

The story will be updated.

