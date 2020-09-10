By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has declared an international search for two Armenian officers who attempted to intentionally kill more than two members of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and carry out sabotage on the line of contact. The relevant request has been sent to the National Central Bureau of Interpol.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced the decision in its official website on September 10.

The two Armenian officers Vazgen Vartanyan, Armen Jamalyan were members of the reconnaissance group that sought to carry out sabotage in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy region on the frontline on August 23.

The commander of the sabotage group First Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was detained on August 23 and handed over to the enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan. He was remanded in custody for leading a structural unit of a criminal association (organization) established by the occupying Armenia.

Alaverdyan revealed in his testimony that Vazgen Vartanyan, Armen Jamalyan were involved in illegal actions of the sabotage group in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

A court in Azerbaijan has passed a decision to arrest the above-mentioned Armenian saboteurs on charges of espionage, waging a war of conquest, attempted terrorism, deliberate murder base on national, racial, religious hatred or enmity. Other charges include assault on enterprises, institutions, organizations, or individuals, as well as illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, accessories for them, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also revealed that as part of a criminal association (organization), they attempted to intentionally kill more than two members of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with national hatred and hostility, to kill on purpose in connection with terrorism and to carry out explosions as part of a criminal organization (organization) composed of numerous organized groups.

“The Prosecutor General's Office will take necessary and institutional measures to bring the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces to justice within the framework of international law.”

It should be noted that commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan, born in 1989, was identified and detained as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Goranboy region of the frontline on August 23 at around 6:00 am. Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry publicized the military items found on Alaverdyan during his capture.

