Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has thanked Italian Ambassador Augusto Massarini for Rome’s principled position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Bayramov made the remarks while receiving Massarini on September 9.

Bayramov informed his interlocutor about Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, Armenia’s recent cross-border military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz region, actions and statements of the Armenian political and military leadership aimed at increasing tensions in the region.

He stressed that it is unacceptable to treat equally the aggressor Armenia and Azerbaijan - the victim of the aggression, adding that such wrong approach to the conflict has emboldened Armenia.

During the meeting, Bayramov also said that high-level visits between Azerbaijan and Italy has made a significant contribution to further strengthening of relations. Importance of President Ilham Aliyev visit to Italy in February was also emphasized.

In turn, Massarini noted the successful development of high-level strategic relations between the two countries in many areas.

During the meeting, the sides held discussions on expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, energy, education, science, culture and other fields, as well as the implementation of projects in the non-oil sector.

It was noted with satisfaction that the solidarity and mutual assistance demonstrated by the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the world are fully consistent with the high level of development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

It should be noted that Italy was Azerbaijan’s main trading partner in the period between January and July 2020, with the trade turnover between the two countries amounting to $3.7 billion. The volume of Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Italy amounted to $3.1 billion, while the amount of export to Italy amounted to $933.2 million.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

