Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov have discussed ways of expanding the ties between the two countries during a meeting via the phone, the ministry’s press service reported on September 7.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda and stressed that the development of bilateral cooperation including the increase of trade turnover between the countries amid pandemic.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

They also exchanged views around the cooperation in the framework of international organizations, as well as the issues related to the current chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Earlier, on September 3, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the development of economic cooperation during the meeting held between the head of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev and Uzbek Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

Earlier, an online business forum was held on August 25 between leading textile companies of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijani enterprises and retailers interested in Uzbek products.

On August 18, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Uzbek Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov.

It should be noted that bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $47.5 million in the first seven months of 2020 which is an increase by 77.7 per cent, compared to the same period in 2019.

