By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits rainless weather on August 29. Short-term rain is expected in some places.Mild north-west wind is expected in Baku.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +18-22 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +29-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

Mild South-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. However, short rain and hail are expected in some mountainous areas in the evening.West wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +8-13 °C at night, +16-21 °C in the daytime.

The mild north wind is expected on the Absheron Peninsula on August 27, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

