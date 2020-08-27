Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.
Trend presents the letter:
Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the special day of your birthday we sincerely address to you our most heartfelt wishes for good health, strength, happiness, prosperity and all the best that life can offer to come your way.
May God always protect you and your beloved family and may all your noble visions come true and your tasks be fulfilled for the benefit and prosperity of your people and the whole humanity.
May we seize this occasion to thank Your Excellency and His Excellency Mr. President’s continuous support, commitment and trust to the mission of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.
With our deepest feelings of esteem,
Vaira Vike-Freiberga
Co-Chair of NGIC, President of Latvia (1999-2007)
Ismail Serageldin
Co-Chair of NGIC, Director of Library of Alexandria
Boris Tadic
President of Serbia (2004-2012)
Marianna Vardinoyannis
Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO
Rosen Plevneliev
President of Bulgaria (2012-2017)
Ivo Josipovic
President of Croatia (2010-2015)
Petar Stoyanov
President of Bulgaria (1997-2002)
Kateryna Yushchenko
First Lady of Ukraine (2005-2010)
Rovshan Muradov
Secretary General of NGIC
Filip Vujanovic
President of Montenegro (2003-2018)
Elnur Aliyev
CEO of NGIC
Eka Tkeshelashvili
Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia (2010-2012)
--
