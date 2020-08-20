By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of natural gas reserves in Azerbaijan amounted to 16.2 billion cubic meters in January- June 2020, the State Statistics Committee reported on August 20.

According to the report, 85 percent of reserves comes from production, and 15 percent from the balance.

At the beginning of July, natural gas consumption amounted to 39.6 percent, while 41.1 percent was export. In addition, 3.2 percent was lost and 16.1 percent remained in reserve.

Moreover, 65.6 percent of natural gas consumed in the country was spent on production needs, while 34.3 percent was sold to the population.

Furthermore, during the period January-June 2020, 6.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas was exported from the country, which is an increase by 16 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, compared to the same period of the last year, the population’s consumption of natural gas was by 2.2 billion or 13.3 percent more.

Out of the consumed gas, 37 percent accounts for Baku, 3 percent Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 16.5 percent Aran, 12.2 percent Ganja-Gazakh, 10.6 percent Absheron, 6.2 percent Lankaran, 5.2 percent Sheki-Zagatala, 4.7 percent Guba-Khachmaz, 2.6 percent Mountain Shirvan and 2 percent Upper Karabakh economic regions.

Earlier, it was reported that the volume of Azerbaijan’s natural gas production increased by 10 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2020, amounting to 22.3 billion cubic meters.

In the reporting period, the country’s gas exports also increased by 16.7 percent amounting to 7.7 billion cubic meters.

