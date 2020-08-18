By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani tankers will compete with tank crews from Belarus, China and Serbia as part of the "Tank Biathlon" international army contest being held in Russia, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported on August 17.

Attended by representatives of 16 countries, the draw for the teams participating in the “Tank Biathlon” competition took place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Moscow on August 17. Based on the results of the performance in 2019, the teams were divided into two divisions.

The first division included teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Serbia and Uzbekistan. According to the draw, Azerbaijan and Russia will compete on red tanks in the first division, while Belarus and Uzbekistan on blue tanks, Serbia and Kazakhstan on yellow tanks, China and Kyrgyzstan on green tanks.

The Azerbaijani tank crewmembers will take part in the “Tank Biathlon” competition on the opening day of the International Army Games-2020 on 23 August.

Along with the Azerbaijani tankers, the teams from Belarus, Serbia and China will also take part on the opening day of the "Tank Biathlon" competition.

Held as part of the International Army Games-2020, the “Tank Biathlon” contest will take place in the Russian Alabyno military training area near Moscow from August 23 to September 5.

At the competition, the crews will demonstrate their driving, shooting and obstacle crossing skills. The military ground is composed of various sites with ramparts, ditches, firing emplacements and lines.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani servicemen first participated in the “Tank Biathlon” competition in 2016.

Azerbaijani tank crews competed with the teams of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the final relay race in the first division in the “Tank Biathlon 2019” competition and took the 4th place in the competition.

