Some adversaries of our country who settled down abroad, as well as persons financed by the secret services of Armenia and receiving instructions from them, are conducting a slander campaign against Azerbaijani military officials, the Defense Ministry said on its official Facebook page on August 12.

In particular, the ministry mentioned Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Ministry who is among high-ranking officials against whom the slander campaign is being carried out.

“Their claims that during a recent operational meeting, the General Staff’s chief allegedly 'made offensive statements in connection with the arrival of Turkish servicemen at the joint exercises' are a lie and another slander. At the meeting, no opinion was expressed on the allegations, only official issues were discussed,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that such slanderous reports only serve the interests of the occupying Armenia.

“We categorically reject biased statements by these individuals. We state that the dissemination of such disinformation today, in the wake of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical exercises, is part of another provocation carried out by the Armenian special services against our country,” the ministry concluded.

