By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed cooperation in the field of ICT and economics during the meeting between Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova, Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkov Afgan Salmanov and First Deputy Mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov on July 27.

During the meeting, the sides discussed perspective direction of cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Terekhov noted that the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan is very important for Kharkov. He stated that after the quarantine, the Kharkov- Baku flight should be resumed, as the demand for this flight has always been quite high.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of creation of a system of popular diplomacy that develops economic and political relations at the interregional level.

Furthermore, it was noted that one of the largest organizations of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Ukraine is in Kharkov, where the number of Azerbaijani students is about 3,000 people.

In turn, Ambassador expressed her wish of Kharkov and Baku to sign a memorandum on cultural and economic cooperation.

Earlier, on July 24, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova met with head of Kharkov Regional State Administration Aleksey Kucher. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of industry.

Kucher noted that following the meeting the regional administration will prepare relevant investment proposals for representatives of business fields in Azerbaijan.

---

