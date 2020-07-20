By Trend

The Azerbaijani army resolutely prevented provocation of the aggressor Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and demonstrated the strength and power of the army to the whole world, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

“The events that occurred in the direction of Tovuz district on the Armenian- Azerbaijani border over the last 5-6 days demonstrated what Azerbaijan and its army are capable of,” the MP said.

“At the same time, it was a vivid example of national unity, solidarity, struggle and patriotism of the Azerbaijani youth during all periods of history,” Hamzayev said.

The MP noted that these days Azerbaijan ha witnessed marches of thousands of young people supporting the Azerbaijani army to liberate the occupied Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian armed forces, ready at any moment to take up arms upon the order of President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

“After the president’s speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2020 and the tasks which were to be solved on July 15, the Azerbaijani youth appealed to the city and regional offices of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription with an appeal to join the fight against the Armenian armed forces,” the MP said. “This was a clear expression of their determination to fight for justice.”

“Azerbaijani youth, distinguished by the activity in all spheres of public life and high combat spirit, were on the forefront during the hard days of the Motherland,” Hamzayev said.

“We are proud that in the victorious march of Azerbaijan against the insidious intentions of the Armenian armed forces, our youth once again demonstrated the readiness to cherish the Motherland as the apple of its eye,” the MP said.

“Our national army fought off the attack of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, while our youth gave response to the ‘Armenian propaganda machine’ on social networks.”

“Our young people have shown a tough stance against lies, information and fake news on social media, which tried to shake the spirit of patriotism prevailing in the Azerbaijani society, to distract the international community from the aggressive nature of Armenia,” the MP said.

“As a result of the efforts of our young people, who disclosed fabricated information of Armenians by mentioning accurate facts, more false information and calls were removed from the internet,” Hamzayev said.

“The exemplary behavior of our youth was a slap in the face of aggressive Armenian government and for betrayers who damaged the building of the Azerbaijani parliament, used force against the representatives of the law enforcement bodies,” the MP said.

“Together with the youth of our country, the youth of the New Azerbaijan Party in Ganja city is always ready to support our army, prevent any Armenian provocations and defend every centimeter of our land under the wise leadership of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” Hamzayev said.

"While using hashtags on social networks, especially on Facebook and Twitter, young activists of New Azerbaijan Party conveyed to the world the information about the provocation committed by Armenia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the MP said.

“The youth of Ganja city, thousands of patriots of Azerbaijan, our compatriots living abroad, reserve servicemen, disabled veterans of war appealed to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to join the battle in support of our army,” Hamzayev said.

“We are proud that our young people, well aware of their duties and responsibilities to Azerbaijan and people, are fully ready to join the war upon the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to liberate our lands from the Armenian invaders,” the MP said.

