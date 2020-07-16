By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a newly built Boyukshor substation in Baku, Azertag reported on July 16.

The voltage of the newly built substation is 220/110/10 kV and its capacity is 750 MVA.

In the central control room of the substation, a micro SCADA system was installed to monitor the workflow and transfer indicators to the SCADA system of Azerenergy.

This substation is important to ensure a stable power supply to a number of existing and planned major infrastructure facilities, social and industrial enterprises and the population located in Sabunchu, Binagadi, Narimanov and Nizami districts of capital.

Moreover, Boyukshor substation, will eliminate the load of the 220 kV lines and substations that supply the Absheron power crossing, reduce losses in the lines and increase reliability and capacity of the power crossing. In addition, this substation will improve the power supply circuitry of the existing 110 kV and solve the problem of connecting the new 110 kV to the power system.

Prospective socio-economic development and population growth were taken into account in the construction of the new substation.

It should be noted that till now, power supply of the northern part of central Baku was carried out via Khirdalan and 8 substation lines, which created certain difficulties in providing consumers with quality electricity.

Thus, with the commissioning of the Boyukshor substation, this problem has already been solved. Three modern transformers were installed on the substation, and the existing air lines of 2nd Hovsan and 3rd Ramana were provided with access to substation. Currently, cable lines have been laid to Binagadi substation to reduce congestion and increase reliability.

Until recently only five 220-kilovolt substations operated in Baku, four of which have already reached their resource level.

Over the past two years, two closed substations were built in the territory of Boyukshor and Shimal power plants, bringing the number of 220 kilovolt substations to seven.

At the same time, reconstruction of the two out of four 220-kilovolt substations has been completed and the remaining two will be completed in the coming months.

