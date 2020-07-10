By Trend

The international cargo transportation has not stopped in Azerbaijan during the pandemic, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.

The assistant to Azerbaijan’s president stressed that the North-South and East-West international transport corridors have been actively used.

“There was no shortage of goods imported from abroad,” Hajiyev added. “All local and foreign drivers pass the coronavirus test at the western border checkpoint.”

“The transport arriving from the northern part has been accompanied by policemen since the beginning of quarantine regime,” the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president said. “If there are any problems in this sphere, we must find joint solutions.”

