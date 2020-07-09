By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has launched an operation against officials of the Ministry of Agriculture suspected of misappropriation of public funds allocated for agriculture, Day.az reported on July 9, citing the ministry’s spokesperson Ehsan Zahidov.

Members of the Ministry of Agriculture are also participating in the operation.

The operation is conducted in several parts of the country and has reportedly involved detention of a large number of people, most of whom are managers of fertilizer companies. During the operation, dozens of private sector workers were detained on charges of embezzlement.

Investigations has revealed that agrarian subsidies had been misappropriated on a large scale.

The operation is currently ongoing, and the public will be further informed about the progress and outcome of the operation.

Earlier, it was reported that artistic director of the State Brass Instruments Orchestra Lutfi Gadirov was arrested for four months under article 311.3 (bribery in a particularly large amount) of the Criminal Code.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz