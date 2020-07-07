By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will carry out a charter flight on July 10 to return Azerbaijani citizens from Saudi Arabia, local media reported on July 6.

Some 100 citizens will be repatriated from Riyadh to Baku via this charter.

As was reported earlier, all passengers must submit the results of COVID-19 tests, passed 48 hours before departure.

AZAL charter flights are carried out in accordance with the plan defined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

Likewise, on July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches are also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz