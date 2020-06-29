By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Parliament today adopted amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences providing for a doubling of fines for failure to use medical masks in public places.

According to the amendments passed the parliament’s plenary session, individuals will be fined AZN 100 ($58.8) for not using masks in public places while the fines for officials and legal entities will be increased to AZN 200 ($118) and AZN 400 ($235) respectively.

For repeated violation, individuals will be fined AZN 200 ($117.6), officials – AZN 400 ($235.3), legal entities – AZN 800 ($470.6).

According to the current law, individuals are fined AZN 50 ($29.4), officials AZN 100 ($58.8), legal entities AZN 200 ($117.6).

Moreover, Parliament also approved an increase in fines for violations of epidemiological, sanitary and quarantine regimes.

According to the amendments, individuals will be fined from AZN 200 ($117.6) to AZN 400 ($235.3), while officials will be fined from AZN 3,000 ($1764.7) to AZN 4,000 ($2352.9) or can be subject of administrative detention for up to 1 month. Legal entities will be fined from AZN 4,000 ($2,353) to AZN 10,000 ($5,882).

On May 29, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of public places where wearing medical masks is mandatory on May 31 passed the law envisaging penalties for failure to use medical masks.

Public places where wearing medical masks is mandatory in public places include inter and intra city passenger transport means, markets, closed catering, commercial and service facilities (except for cases when it is necessary to remove personal protective means), public places in the open air (where social distance cannot be maintained), queues in front of terminals at public transport stops, ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, offices in the open space and in production facilities, in buildings where services are rendered to clients, territories intended for reception and servicing of citizens in buildings of state bodies, enclosed spaces that are considered to be monuments of history and culture, places of worship, scientific and medical institutions, social, cultural and other such enclosed spaces.

Under the decree, the population must maintain social distance of 1.5-2 meters in public places.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

It is prohibited to hold mass events and celebrations, both in public catering facilities and at home. Also, citizens are not allowed to gather in groups of ten or more people.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.

