By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri, the presidential website reported on June 22.

Addressing to Royal Highness, "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and the friendly people of Luxembourg on the occasion of the national holiday of your country with great satisfaction", said the president.

"On such a remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and eternal prosperity to your country", he added.

It should be noted that 23 June is the National Day of Luxembourg, which is also called Grand Duke Day.

As this day is also the official birthday of the Grand Duke, however, none of birthdays of Grand Duke or Duchess is on this day.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

