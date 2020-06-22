By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) provided support to four Azerbaijani sailors who faced difficulties in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania due to the closure of borders amid COVID-19, the company’s press service reported on June 21.

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, ASCO employees, including representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Work with Diaspora, State Maritime Agency, kept in touch with the citizens in Mauritania and took relevant measures to address their problems.

The hotel expenses accumulated in connection with the stay of our compatriots in Mauritania and the corresponding sum required for their return to the country have been transferred to the account of one of these citizens.

On June 21, the sailors arrived to Turkey by charter flight. They were met at the airport of Istanbul by the employees of ASCO Turkey and accommodated at the hotel.

The sailors are expected to return to Azerbaijan by charter flight in the coming days.

It should be noted that four Azerbaijani sailors - Captain Rovshan Abdullayev, chief mechanic Mikail Mikailov, Captain’s assistants Arif Asgerov and Faraj Aliyev were hired to work in Turkey and were later relocated to Mauritania.

Sailors expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the help in solving their problems.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz