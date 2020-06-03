By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on June 4. North-west wind will blow, which may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 °C at night, 25-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 20-22 °C at night, 25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 753 to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Thunderstorms are expected in the country's northern and western regions. Fog is expected in places in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-22 °C at night, 31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 10-15 at night, 18-23 in the daytime.

