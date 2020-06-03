By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan and Turkey have agreed on visa exemptions for citizens who have valid international passports and wish to stay in these countries for a period of no more than 90 days.

The agreement "on mutual exemption from visa between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey" was signed on February 25 in Baku.

Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the visa agreement with Azerbaijan today. The Azerbaijani parliament had approved the agreement on May 31.

With the agreement, citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan "holding a valid passport shall be exempted from visa requirements for 90 days in order to enter, transit, exit and stay temporarily in the territory" of each country.

Earlier, citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey could stay in these countries for 30 days without a visa.

