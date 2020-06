On the initiative of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a videoconference has been held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the bank’s President Masatsugu Asakawa, Vice-President Shixin Chen and other executives of the ADB, the president's press-service reported on June 1.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov participated in the videoconference.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz