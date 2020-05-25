Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

“Dear Madame President, it is on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Georgia – the Independence Day that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my best wishes and cordial congratulations to you and your people,” President Aliyev added.

“The present level of the good neighborly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia is gratifying,” the Azerbaijani president said. “The high-level contacts between our nations and ever-growing mutually beneficial engagement in political, economic and other spheres are the characteristic features of our cooperation. I am confident that this cooperation will continue to develop successfully, through our joint efforts, for the sake of prosperity of our peoples.”

“I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the people of Georgia also throughout these difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that humanity faces,” President Aliyev said.

“I seize this opportunity, to wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia,” the Azerbaijani president said.

