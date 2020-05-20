By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 120 citizens who had been stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to the lockdown over COVID-19, local media reported on May 20, citing the Operational Headquarters of Dagestan.

The citizens have returned through the special corridor opened upon the agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Family couples, elderly and seriously ill people, including those with cancer were among those who crossed the border, the report said. Tens of more Azerbaijani citizens will return home in the near future, Dagestani operational headquarters reported.

Earlier, the problem related to citizens of Azerbaijan was raised during the discussion of the epidemiological situation in Dagestan with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was followed by a telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on May 18, who agreed on a step-by-step passage of citizens across the border.

The situation around the border and the return of Azerbaijani citizens was also discussed by the Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers’ phone conversation on May 19.

It should be noted that temporary accommodation center (TAC) were set up in Dagestan’s Magaramkent region bordering Azerbaijan on May 16, for the Azerbaijani citizens who couldn’t return home.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 18.

As of May 20, Azerbaijan has registered 3.518 COVID-19 cases and 41 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.198.

---

