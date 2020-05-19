By Akbar Mammadov

On the second day of the large-scale tactical drills that kicked off on May 18, the Azerbaijani Army fulfilled tasks of the withdrawal to the areas of the combat mission at night, the Ministry of Defense reported on May 19.

Thus, the troops conducted a battle-march on time, route and tasks assigned during the night and in conditions of reduced visibility.

Earlier, on May 18, according to the plan of large-scale exercises, rocket-artillery units left the places of their permanent deployment on alert and moved to the areas of destination.

Furthermore, on the same day, the troops, command posts, combat, and reserve units that had been put on alert moved to the areas of responsibility. The troops' redeployment was implemented covertly and operationally, according to the demands of their organization. The commandant service regulated all movements of military personnel and military equipment.

In the meantime, according to the combat coordination plan of the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison for 2020, the Command-Staff Exercises with the involvement of several formations and units started on May 18. The subunits of military formations and units that had been brought into the state of combat readiness of various levels were withdrawn to areas of concentration and combat support, to firing and starting positions.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Army started large-scale operational-tactical exercises in line with the combat exercises plan for 2020 on May 18.

The drills will last till May 22 and involve various types and kinds of troops, military associations and units of the Azerbaijani Army.

Up to 10,000 servicemen, about 120 tanks and armoured vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery systems of various calibres, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 30 military and frontline aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will take part in the exercises.

In the course of combat firing exercises to be held at various firing ranges at night, in complex terrain and radio-electronic environment, the tasks of organizing coherence among tank, aviation, artillery military units and other combat elements, the use of landing and special manoeuvring forces in the depths of enemy defence, improving the skills of management bodies, as well as moral and psychological support of personnel will be fulfilled, the ministry said.

All actions will be carried out with ensuring the accurate interaction of the troops involved in the exercises, especially at night and in difficult climatic conditions.

---

