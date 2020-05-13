By Laman Ismayilova

A project aimed at reviving Azerbaijan's major bodies of water and maintaining quality and quantity of native fish populations in them has been launched at the initiative of IDEA founder Leyla Aliyeva.

Conducted by IDEA and Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the project oversees scheduled fish stocking events in the rivers and lakes of the country and cleanup activities to restore the marine environment and promote sustainability.

The new project kicked off with the start of the spawning season,when 10,000 trout were released into Nohurgishlag lake in Gabala.

As part of the project, Kura delta was cleared of illegal fishing means as well as household waste and synthetic fishing nets, leading to the mass death of fish.

In recent decades, the natural population of sturgeon and other rare fish species has been threatened.

A number of important initiatives are being implemented under the leadership of Leyla Aliyeva in order to protect and restore the aquatic fauna of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region.

Notably, the new project coincided with a four-month fishing moratorium recently announced in connection with the spawning period. In this regard, the project organizers urge all those involved in commercial fishing to suspend activities during this period, to abandon actions that impede the conservation and increase of water resources.

At the same time, a request is expressed to enterprises for breeding local fish species in Azerbaijan. Those wishing to support the project, please contact:

E-mail: info@ideacampaign.org

Tel: 012 497 6316.

Let's restore and preserve Azerbaijan`s unique and invaluable aquatic biological resources!

