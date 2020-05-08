Ayya Lmahamad

Azerenergy OJSC has restored 250 MW of "lost" generating capacity of 6 modular power plants in Azerbaijan from September 2018, the energy operator reported on May 8.

"The rehabilitation program, launched in September 2018, covers 12 power plants, 6 of which are modular type power plants, such as “Sangachal”. To date, within the framework of the program it has been restored 250 MW of "lost" capacities of all 6 modular power plants," the operator said.

According to Azerenergy, within the framework of these measures, the work on restoration of 100 MW of "lost" generating capacity of the Sangachal power plant of modular type has been completed. The power plant capacity is 300 MW and it plays a special role in the energy supply of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Thus, about one third of the capacity of the Sangachal Power Plant has been restored. By comparison, 100 MW of capacity is equal to the average power demand in 4-5 regions of the country.

Prior the beginning of rehabilitation program, 4 out of 18 units at the Sangachal power plan were not operating at all, while the remaining 14 worked with breaks. In the course of repair the outdated units were replaced with new ones, the main spare parts were replaced for the rest.

As reported, within the framework of the program until 2022, it is planned to restore about 1000 MW of "lost" generating capacity.

The total cost of the program on rehabilitation of the energy system of Azerbaijan is estimated at AZN 560 million ($329.4m).

It should be noted an accident occurred at the Azerbaijani thermal power plant in Mingechevir city in July 2018. As a result, power supply was cut off in 39 cities and regions across the country.

A special State Commission came to the conclusion that one of the main reasons for this accident in the power system of Azerbaijan, was the unpreparedness of Azerenergy, the existing technical and a number of other shortcomings in the activities of the company, which did not allow an adequate response to the incident.

The Ministry of Energy and "Azerenergy" in the second half of 2018 signed a contract with the German VPC to conduct a technical audit of the Azerbaijan thermal power plant, development of the general plan for the rehabilitation of this plant, as well as optimization of electricity transmission in the system of Azerenergy.

