Kazakhstan has repatriated the corpse of Azerbaijan citizen Gahraman Ibrahimov who died as a result of the use of weapons by the Kazakh Coastal Guard on April 30, the Azerbaijain Foreign Ministry reported in its official website on May 5.

Two other Azerbaijanis were injured by Kazakh coastal guards.

The ministry noted that with the participation of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission, the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, the corpse will be returned by a military ship of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan in Mangistau region.

"The corpse of our citizen will be transferred to the military ship of the Border Service of Azerbaijan today in the common water area of the Caspian Sea. After being brought to the territory of Azerbaijan, the citizen's corpse will be given to his family", the ministry added.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry had expressed its condolences over Gahraman Ibrahimov’s death and said that Kazakhstan has thoroughly and objectively investigated this incident and will inform the Azerbaijani side about its results.

It should be noted that on May 2, Azerbaijan summoned Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov and requested investigtiaon into the incident that killed an Azerbaijani citizen and injured two others.

